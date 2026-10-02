Sartell — Taeler Payne Ross, 33, of Sartell and formerly of Little Falls, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Taeler was born December 25, 1992, in Little Falls to Stefanie Ross and Troy Oberton. She attended Little Falls Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 2011. She worked with Dungarvin, Northern Light Display, and most recently at Magnum LTL. She devoted her life to her three children and enjoyed crafting, cooking for her family, and music.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of sharing will be held at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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