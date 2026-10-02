Memorial Service celebrating the life of Roger Plombon, age 87, of St. Cloud, MN, will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before the service. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery later the same day. Roger passed away peacefully on September 26, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Roger was born on March 31, 1939, in Le Sauk Township, MN, the son of the late Frank and Lena (Behrendt) Plombon, Sr. He spent his whole life in the St. Cloud area and graduated from high school at St. Cloud Tech in 1958. On October 14, 1961, he was married to Gloria Fern at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, MN. They made their home in St. Cloud and Roger worked as a painter and maintenance engineer at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud for over 33 years. In their free time, Roger and Gloria loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and travelling together.

Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Gloria Plombon of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Lisa (Kyle) Wilts of Alexandria, MN; son, Ross Plombon of Minneapolis, MN; 2 grandsons, Matthew (Gabby) and Anthony Wilts; and sisters, Irene Stone of Spartanburg, SC and Marlene (Larry) Maskers of Mesa, AZ; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Lena Plombon; and siblings, Rose Wegner, Tom Plombon, Clara Plombon, Dorothy Wilson, Theresa Soder, Margaret Wallin, Donna Wright, Frank Plombon, Jr., Jim Plombon, and infant Edward Plombon.

Roger’s family would like to send a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital staff, Dick and Kim Plombon, friends and neighbors, friends at the lake, as well as Troy Molitor and his staff at Edward Jones for their assistance during this difficult time.

You can read the full online obituary at https://www.millercarlin.com/obituaries/roger-plombon