Watkins — Jerald L. “Jerry” Howard, 96, passed away peacefully at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins on September 24, 2026.

Jerry worked as a teacher and also sold life insurance during the summers. He enjoyed tennis, golf, cross-country skiing, canoe trips, reading, watching sports, and adult coloring.

He is survived by his five children, Stephen (Wendy), Robert (Amy), Thomas (Libia), Annie Heymans (Tim) and David (Nikki); 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; former students; friends; and caregivers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juliana; parents, Charles and Marian; and siblings, Ron and Mary Pat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Burial will be at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville.

Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Jerald L. Howard obituary