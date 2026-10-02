Albany — Robert “Bob” H. Wittkop, 88, of Albany, passed away September 26, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.

Robert was born March 21, 1938, to Frank and Dorothy (Zimmermann) Wittkop on the family farm in Albany Township. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Albany High School in 1956. He worked on the family farm and served six years in the Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and from 10 a.m. until the Mass Friday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

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