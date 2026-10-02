Leslie Lawrence Hughes, age 94, of Pleasant Lake/Rockville, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2026. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Les was born on August 21, 1932, in Monticello, Minnesota, to Ruby Goodman and Lawrence Hughes. Grew up in Monticello on his grandparent’s farm, graduating from Monticello High School in 1951.

Les proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, having been drafted at the age of 18.

Les was united in marriage to Shirley Saatzer in 1958, they later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Cheri Nylen in 1969 and she passed away in 1975. He then united in marriage to Cheryl Medek in 1980, where they shared 46 years together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

On the job, Les was a hardworking and versatile man. He worked for Vision Ease, where he eventually retired, owned a bar in Motley, and formed Hughes Construction as well as worked in several other construction companies throughout his career. He was known for his strong work ethic and willingness to stay busy.

Les also had a love for music. A talented guitar player, he played music on the side with Les Hughes and the Gamblers and several other bands throughout the years. Music was a special part of his life and brought him many friendships and memories.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hughes; four children and their spouses: Shelley and Mark Grafft of St. Joseph, Thomas Hughes of Rockville, Heather and Cole Thomes of Pleasant Lake, and Kiley Hughes of Avon; daughter in laws Theresa Dorio of Clearwater, Linda Hughes of Chandler, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Bradley Hughes in 2025, Timothy Hughes in 2017, and Shannon Hughes in 1975, and his stepson, Chad Nylen, in 1975.

Leslie will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, love of music, dedication to his family, and the many lives he touched throughout his 94 years. He leaves behind a family who will cherish the memories they made with him and carry his legacy forward for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Pops. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Read the full obituary: Leslie “Les” Lawrence Hughes obituary