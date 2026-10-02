Mendota Heights — John A. Mamlock, 96, of Mendota Heights, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2026, at his daughter’s home.

John served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for 35 years and was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Parish. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Oaks of St. Cloud and Cindy (Ron) Furchner of Mendota Heights; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Illa, in 2011; children, Joyce Birk and William Mamlock; son-in-law, Mike Oaks; and siblings, Eugene, Gretchen, Corraine and Jean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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