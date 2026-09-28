Onamia — Father Eugene “Gene” David Plaisted, OSC, 91, died September 21, 2026, at CURA of Onamia, formerly Mille Lacs Long Term Care.

Father Gene was born July 15, 1935, in St. Paul to Michael and Victoria “Dora” (Gothman) Plaisted. He entered Crosier Seminary in Onamia, made his first profession of vows in 1956 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1961. He served as a teacher, vocation director, prior, rector and pastoral minister in several Crosier communities and parishes. He also worked in ministry at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center. For more than 40 years, he practiced photography, specializing in stained-glass windows, and his photographs appeared in Christian publications.

He is survived by his nieces, Patricia Plaisted, Donna Plaisted (Mike Maresh), Mary (Todd) Arnoldussen and Barb Willard; nephews, Mike Plaisted (Mary Jo Saul), Jim Plaisted, Bob (Sandie) Howes and their families; cousin, Mary Ann Lewis; and his Crosier confreres in Onamia, Phoenix and around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth Plaisted, Phyllis Willard, Viola Howes and Mildred Meyers; nieces, Barb Plaisted and Joanne Willard; and nephews, Rolland Meyers and Joe Howes.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, at the Crosier filial priory in Onamia. The Office of the Dead and morning prayer will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Private inurnment will follow at the priory cemetery columbarium, with a luncheon reception afterward.

Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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