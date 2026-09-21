Baldwin — Andrea L. Henderson, 37, of Baldwin, passed away on September 14, 2026. She was born September 22, 1988.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at First Baptist Church, 22940 St. Francis Blvd. NW, St. Francis.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at First Baptist Church in St. Francis.

Andrea will be laid to rest at Baldwin Cemetery, 10785 305th Ave., Baldwin.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes in Sauk Rapids.

More details can be found here