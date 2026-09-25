Avon — Duane R. Bredeck, 89, of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Duane was born March 8, 1937, in Melrose, Minnesota, to Marsia “Mother Teresa” Stein and John Bredeck. He grew up with his siblings Joanne, Diane, Roger, Eugene, and Terry. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, sailor, public servant, educator, mentor, and friend. He worked until the day he died, remaining dedicated to his family and others throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Suely Bredeck; daughter, Amanda Fuchs; son, Jordan Bredeck; son-in-law, Jordon Fuchs; grandchildren, Ayden Bredeck, Jayse Bredeck, Raya Fuchs, Hazel Bredeck and Isla Bredeck; and siblings, Joanne, Diane, Roger, Eugene and Terry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Pastor Matt Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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