St. Cloud — Gregory A. “Greg” Knoll, 58, passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 19, 2026.

Gregory was born May 3, 1968. He is survived by his mother, Betty Knoll; wife, Lisa Enns; daughter, Josie Knoll; siblings, Michael Knoll (Joyce), Jennifer Boelman (Scott), Rebecca Poolman (Jeff), Julie Westcott (Warren), and Eric Knoll (Amy); and in-laws, Sherry Enns, Ronda Enns (Mark), Percy, Bertha Isleifson (Brian), and Perry Enns (Veronica), along with nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Deacon John Wolken will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, and for one hour before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Gregory A. “Greg” Knoll obituary