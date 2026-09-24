St. Augusta — Jordan Lee Olson, 39, died unexpectedly on September 18, 2026.

Jordan was deeply loved by his family, friends and coworkers. He was a welder by trade and also had a strong interest in computers and technology. He was known for having a big heart and helping anyone in need.

He is survived by his mother, Risa Olson (Mike); grandmother, Sharon Olson; cousins; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at the St. Augusta Legion, 1894 247th Street, St. Augusta.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: https://www.millercarlin.com/obituaries/jordan-olson