Little Falls — Beatrice Mercedes Bailey, 92, of Little Falls, formerly of Royalton, died September 21, 2026, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Beatrice was born January 7, 1934, in Forman, North Dakota, to Sherwood Bretz and Bernice Alvina (Maercklein) Seitz. She graduated from Forman High School in 1954 and attended St. Teresa College in Winona, where she majored in chemistry and minored in biology and math. She worked as a medical technologist and later worked as a hospice nurse and chemist. She was also involved in organizing an organization for people with disabilities in Marshall, Minnesota.

She enjoyed knitting afghans for babies, canning, gardening, fishing and playing double solitaire. She attended Mass daily at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a member of Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters and the Republican Party.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Friday at the church. A rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a time of sharing at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Phil (Marion) and Tom (Jennifer); daughter, Meg Bailey; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Bailey; son, John Bailey; and siblings, Donald Seitz and Dorothy Seitz Acker.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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