St. Augusta — Mary E. Ellis, 69, of St. Augusta, died Sunday, September 20, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born November 29, 1956, in Anoka, Minnesota, to Walter and Elizabeth (Blanchette) Bauer. She graduated from Totino Grace High School and married Mark Ellis on May 22, 1993. She worked at Sci-Med Lifesystems, Silver Creek Corner Bar and Columbia Wear at the Albertville Outlet Mall.

Mary enjoyed horses, including riding, showing and barrel racing. She also enjoyed gardening, time at the lake, motorcycle trips, making quilts for cancer patients, spending time in Texas, cooking for family and friends, and canning.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Kelly (David), Jason (Amber), Travis and Andrew (Gina); 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Patrick (Cyrilla) and Anna (Lonny); siblings-in-law, Kimberley (Mike) and Matthew (Julie); mother-in-law, Janet Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Katie Lynn; siblings, James and Sharron Wyandt; and brother-in-law, David Ellis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater. Pastor Mike Loomis will officiate, with burial at Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home. A celebration of life will continue at 4 p.m. Friday at the American Legion in Clearwater.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Mary E. Ellis obituary