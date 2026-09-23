St. Cloud — Joanne Schwegman Moe, 87, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2026, with her family at her side.

Joanne was born in August 1939, to Oscar and Ellen (Jensen) Moshier. She graduated from Cathedral High School and was a member of the drum corps. She married Robert “Bob” Schwegman in August 1958, and they had six children. After Bob’s death in 1975, Joanne worked at the Ground Round, Fingerhut and St. Cloud Hospital, where she retired as a nursing assistant after 10 years. She married Ronald Moe in August 1982.

Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Vikings, reading, traveling, gardening, fishing, hosting a yearly garage sale and crocheting. She was also known for hosting Wednesday night happy hours and family gatherings.

A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at VFW Granite Post 428, 9 18th Avenue North, St. Cloud.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Paulette) Schwegman, Diane “Penny” (Larry) Winkelman, Tom (Sue) Schwegman, Sue (Scott) Kuettner, Lori Schwegman, Peggy Lynn (Eli) Hopper; grandchildren; stepchildren Becky and Chris; step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

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