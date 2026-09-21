Becker — James Warren “Jim” Boelz, 83, of Becker, formerly of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Jim was born September 17, 1942, in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Priscilla (Jackson) Boelz. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. Jim married Grace Allen on July 29, 1963, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for DeZurik Corporation of Sartell for 36 years. Jim enjoyed woodworking and very old cars and motorcycles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Grace Boelz; son, Robert (Jill) Boelz; brother, Arthur (Mary Jo) Boelz; sister, Susan Lott; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Melvin and Thomas.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: James W. “Jim” Boelz obituary