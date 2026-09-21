St. Cloud — Audrey Ann Feddema, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital with her family at her side.

Audrey was born April 3, 1936, in Gilman, Minnesota, to William and Mary (Kuffel) Zawacki. She grew up in Jakeville and attended grade school at St. Adalbert's in Gilman before graduating from Foley High School. Audrey married Dennis Feddema on September 3, 1956, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. They lived in Gilman, where Audrey worked at Gilman Bank and later at Bremer Bank in St. Cloud. She also stayed home to raise their six children. Audrey was a woman of strong faith and prayed for her family daily.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, and from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the church.

Survivors include her six children and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Dennis Feddema and Harvey Woods, and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Audrey Ann Feddema obituary