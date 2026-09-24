St. Cloud — Geraldine “Gerry” M. Thielman, 88, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 22, 2026, in St. Cloud.

Gerry was born August 9, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to Christopher and Elizabeth Winter. She married LeRoy Thielman on June 8, 1957, at Faith, Hope and Charity Church in Winnetka, Illinois. She later moved to St. Cloud, where she raised her family. Gerry operated a daycare in her home for more than 20 years and later volunteered with the Foster Grandparent Program at the YMCA and in local schools. She was a longtime member of Jubilee Worship Center and was active in the Red Hat Society and Women’s Aglow. She also volunteered at the Place of Hope and enjoyed reading, card games, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, at Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Additional visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Benson Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Deb) Thielman, Kenneth (Lisa) Thielman, Ann (Dave) Thielen and Laura (Mike) Larson; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; three children; her parents; and four brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Geraldine M. Thielman obituary