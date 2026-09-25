St. Augusta — Shirley P. Meyer, 91, of St. Augusta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Shirley was born September 15, 1935, to Harvey and Bernice (McKay) Porter in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. She graduated from Kingfisher High School in 1953 and went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone after graduation. She later worked for Wisconsin, Pacific and Southern Bell Telephone Company. She married Ervin Arnold Meyer on April 22, 1955, in Loganville, Wisconsin. She and Erv moved several times after Erv graduated from the University of Wisconsin.

Shirley was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She was a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed traveling. She was also a dedicated volunteer, devoting herself full-time to charities.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Stuart) Miller of St. Augusta; son, Alan (Judy) Meyer of Staples; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rosie; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; parents, Harvey and Bernice; bonus mother, Ruth; brothers, Donald and Glenn; sister, Bernice Roberts; and sister-in-law, Sally Jo.

Services are being held privately at a later date in Texas.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/shirley-p-meyer/