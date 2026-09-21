On September 6, 2026, Ann Marie DeFoe of St. Cloud, MN passed away at the age of 74 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Ann was born on November 3, 1951, in Grand Forks, ND to John Louis DeFoe and

Eleanor Theresa (Jelinski) DeFoe. She grew up in Long Prairie, MN and graduated from

Long Prairie High School in 1969.

Ann attended nursing school at the St. Cloud School of Nursing, beginning a career

devoted to caring for others. Throughout her years as a nurse, she was never one to shy away from difficult work, taking on demanding nursing positions that required both

strength and compassion. She was employed as an RN at the St. Cloud Reformatory, St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital and Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center. Nursing was a natural fit for Ann.

Outside of work, Ann loved painting, crocheting and crafts. She enjoyed traveling,

playing mahjong and spending time with family and friends. Those who knew Ann will

remember her for her kindness and generosity. She was strong, capable and

independent. She was devoted to those she loved and had a way of showing her care

through thoughtfulness and sense of humor.

Ann is survived by her brothers and sisters, Dave (Regina) DeFoe, Rick (Trish) DeFoe,

Konnie (Dennis) Holtz, Pat DeFoe, Teri (Dick) Stepaniak, Rita (Sears) Warren, Bill (Shelly) DeFoe, Alice (Mike) Mueller, Joe (Anne) DeFoe, Mary Herigon, Lois (Mike) Ness, John (Shari) DeFoe, Tony DeFoe, Becky (Jim) Fisher, and Amy (Marv) Lemke. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, and friends who will forever cherish her memory. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and nephews, Nick Stepaniak and Devon DeFoe.

A private internment and celebration of life will be held by the family.

Read the complete obituary here.