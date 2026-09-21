Sauk Rapids — Dorothy C. Gerads, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Dorothy was born October 20, 1934, in Holdingford to Roman and Marie (Wolf) Fischer. She lived in Milaca for 24 years before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1993. Dorothy married Lawrence Gerads on April 27, 1957, in Waite Park. She worked for Merrel May Printing for eight years. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the St. Monica's Society of Christian Women. She was also a member of a bowling league and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, playing cards, dancing and spending time with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence; seven children; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister Irene (Dan) Linn. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sisters Delores Hamlet and Judy Reisinger.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: Dorothy C. Gerads obituary