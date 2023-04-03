Gregg A. Chapin, 73, South Haven

May 31, 1949 - March 29, 2023

Gregg A. Chapin, age 73, of South Haven, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale with Fr. Kevin Manger as Celebrant. Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at North Corinna Cemetery in Annandale, Minnesota. Services will be webcast on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers memorials or stories are preferred.

Gregg Allen Chapin was born May 31, 1949, in Wadena, Minnesota; the only child of Harvey and Margaret (Schmidt) Chapin. He grew up in Staples where he graduated high school in 1967. He worked at his family bakery for 22 years. Gregg volunteered with the Staples fire department from 1974 until 1988. In 1975 Gregg was united into marriage to Ellen Miller. Together they raised their three children in Staples. In 1988 they moved to Moose Lake where he worked as a baker at the correctional facility. After retirement Gregg and Ellen moved to Fairhaven where he could not stay retired, and picked up part time work at Kia where he enjoyed the camaraderie.

Gregg was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed supporting his children at all their sporting events and would make it to every game no matter how early he had to be at work. He passed his love of vehicles and mechanic work onto his sons. He made Ellen's dreams of owning sheep, beekeeping, and creating a garden a reality. His compassionate love for his family and friends will be missed the most. Gregg was active in the Minnesota Street Rod Association being an early member with membership number 304. He competed across the state and won various awards and recognition for his cars. He was also very passionate about going fast on land drag racing or on Ice Radar Runs.

He is survived by his wife Ellen Chapin of Fairhaven, MN; his children, Matthew (Rachel) Chapin of Albany, MN, Sarah Kelley (Fiancé David Fanslow) of Andover, MN, and Andrew (Bonnie) Chapin of Duluth, MN; nine grandchildren, Logan, Gracie, Quinn, Rowenna, Liam, Kayla, Aidan, Levi, and Ian; cousins Shirley Schmitz and Melvin Chapin. Gregg was preceded by his parents, Harvey and Margaret Chapin; two infant brothers; parents-in-law, Warren and Delores Miller.

We would like to give a special thank you to the Coborn's Cancer Center Staff and St. Croix Hospice (Maddie and Jodie) for their care of Gregg.

Gregg's grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale.