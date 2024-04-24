Russell “Russ” D. Wicktor, 90, Princeton

August 9, 1933 - April 23, 2024

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton for Russell David Wicktor, age 90 of Princeton, MN, who passed away April 23, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Pastor Ralph Egbert will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Russell was born on August 9, 1933, in Princeton to Clarence and Helen (Hermanson) Wicktor. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1951. Russ proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Barbara Dillon on July 12, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Russ owned and operated Wicktor’s Pure Oil with his father in Princeton, until he took it over and converted it to the Union 76 station. He also sold cars for Princeton Motors and Odegard’s for several years then worked at Brand Manufacturing as a welder until he retired. Russell was a member of the American Legion Post #216 in Princeton, where he served on the honor guard for many years. He was also proud to be on the Fire Department for 30+ years.

Family was very important to Russ, if there was a baby to squeeze or a toddler to tease, he would be the first in line. He was well known as a jack of all trades, if you stopped by the “shed” and needed a part for just about anything or something welded, he was your man. You never knew what treasure you might find in the “shed.” Russ was quite the collector, and he was always there to help his family and friends in need.

Russell is survived by his spouse and best friend of 65 years, Barb of Princeton; children, Debbie (Thomas) Vetsch of Montrose, Danny (Connie) Wicktor of Princeton, Dean Wicktor of Plymouth, Denise (Mark Anderson) Wicktor of Big Lake, Darcy (Kelly Serba) Nelles-Serba of Michigan, and Dawn (Todd) Riba of Chaska; grandchildren, Danielle (James), Shawn (Liz), Peter (Kristina), Jim (Danni), Jacob (Sarah), Cassandra (Quinten), Anna (Blake), Melanie, Michael, Shanna, Cameron, and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Thea, Asher, Aiden, Liam, Haylee, Andrew, Mia, Adelynn, Olivia, Nora, Theo, Sawyer, Cameron, Grayson, Odin, Kensley, Lili, and Maggie; siblings, Lois (Gale) Falk, Mary (Clint) Erickson, Marcia Syverson, and Phillip (Laurel) Wicktor; sister-in-law, Alleen Wicktor; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald; brother-in-law, DuWayne Syverson; and nephews, Lance and Allen Wilhelm.