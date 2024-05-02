Kenneth R. Johnson, 64, Princeton

September 1, 1959 - April 29, 2024

Ken Johnson, age 64 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2024, with his beloved wife by his side. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2024, Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Ken's Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at Blue Mound Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Kenneth Russell was born to Wallace and Frances (VanRiper) McCoy on September 1, 1959, in Monmouth, IL. He grew up with his younger brother, Terry, and both of them learned a legacy of love and hard work by the beautiful example of their mother and step-father, Edward Johnson.

Ken's early years in Long Prairie, MN, were the foundation of a life lived with determination and resilience. Though he left high school to serve his country in the Army, he later earned his GED, exemplifying his belief in the power of education and the importance of perseverance. Following his service, Ken built a career as an asphalt worker and truck driver for various companies. He retired with Erickson Asphalt, where his leadership and work ethic were both respected and admired, earning him the title of supervisor.

An avid outdoorsman, Ken's love for the natural world was evident to all who knew him. He found solace and excitement in the thrill of the hunt and the patience of fishing, often sharing these passions with friends and family. His adventurous spirit was also seen in his love for riding motorcycles, a pastime that allowed him to feel the freedom of the open road and the wind against his face.

Ken was a man whose kindness, generosity, and selflessness were vast. He always put others before himself. His selfless nature was not only evident in his personal relationships but also in his professional life, where he was always willing to lend a hand or offer guidance. Ken's devotion was first to the love of his life, Peggy. He was supportive to each of his children, teaching them grace by example. His grandchildren brought immense joy and pride to his life.

Ken will be deeply missed by his wife of 30 years, Peggy; his children, Eric (Sandra) Johnson, Amanda (Clint) Silver, Kassandra (Bryan) Welte, Kyle (Nellie) Iverson, Aaron (Lauren) Bulock, and Alicia (Jason) Schleicher; his grandchildren, Tiegan, Isabelle, Kylee, Brooklyn, Silas, Odin, Avangalean, Bella, Clint, Rory, Dominic, Emma, Valerie, Zoey, and Brennan; many other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.