Sharon B. Wiegers, 77, Long Prairie

August 6, 1946 - May 8, 2024

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Sharon Wiegers, 77 of Long Prairie who passed away peacefully on May 8, 2024 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sharon Barbara Wiegers was born on August 6, 1946 in Sauk Centre, to Albert and Alvia (Halverson) Wiegers. She attended Sauk Centre High School. Sharon worked for Fingerhut in St. Cloud and a potato farm in Long Prairie, before becoming a Baker at Donny’s Warehouse Foods in Long Prairie where she continued to work until her retirement in 2008. She also worked for Jerry Goplen handing eggs. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, then the American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Sharon enjoyed playing cards, bingo, going for walks, and spending time with family and friends. She lived with her sister Karen for 2 years, who did an excellent job caring for her, until Sharon entered the nursing home in March of 2023.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Albert (Arlene) Wiegers of Lake Lillian, David (Barb) Wiegers of Monticello, Linda Guse of Long Prairie, Tommy (Teresa) Wiegers of Long Prairie, Karen (Tom) Helcl of Ottertail and sister-in-law Judy Wiegers as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Patricia Wieger, brother Donald Wiegers and very special friend Arthur Marske.