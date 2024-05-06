Charles “Charlie” A. Stark, 85, Albany

May 27, 1938 - May 3, 2024

attachment-CHarles Stark loading...

After 85 years of jubilant life, Charles “Chuck/Charlie” Andrew Stark, Jr. passed away at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN on Friday, May 3, 2024 after his mind and body succumbed to the demands of earthly life.

Chuck was born on May 27, 1938 in St. Cloud to Charles and Nora (Secord) Stark. The fourth of five kids, he was raised on a farm and spent his youth horseback riding and dancing at local halls. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1957-65.

On September 2, 1961 he married his neighbor and best friend Janet “Jean” Neeser at St. Augustine’s Parish. Together they raised seven children on a farm in rural Sauk Rapids. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and project planner. He began working as a journeyman at Brutger Construction. He then started Stark Brothers Construction in the mid-70s with his brother, Lewis, and together they built and remodeled many houses in the St. Cloud area. He went on to work for Bauerly Brothers Construction for almost 30 years, serving as a foreman and leader for many road construction crews.

His interests included road trips in the family’s many vans across the state and country, hunting woods and ditches for new and unique branches for his homemade canes, woodworking, fishing and swimming in the Elk River, biking, raising sheep, horses, and chickens, and “putzing” around the farm.

Charlie was a volunteer for Benton County 4-H and the County Fair Board, Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers, Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick’s Parish, ElderNet, St. Cloud Cathedral High School, Together Encountering Christ (TEC), and Residents Encounter Christ (REC) at the St. Cloud Reformatory.

He instilled in his kids and grandkids a lifelong appreciation for resourcefulness, humor, and nature. He will be remembered most for his work ethic, woodworking, wit, and epic 9-bids in rousing games of 500.

Visitation will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday, May 8th from 4-7PM, with prayer service at 6:30PM. Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Thursday, May 9th at 1PM, with visitation an hour prior to the service, and reception to follow. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his children Dan (Kelly Haws) Stark, Sandra (Dan) Meer, Carla (Eric Curtin) Parrish, Wayne (Julie Bresnahan-Stark) Stark, Joel (Colleen) Stark-Haws, Anita (Brad) Hollenhorst, and Maria (Jon) Daniel, 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Morris and sister-in-law, Janet Stark. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean, parents; brothers, Richard and Lewis; sister, Shirley Feddema; brothers-in-law, Jack Morris and Gene Feddema; and son-in-law, Dave Parrish.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his honor. Memorials would be preferred to Benton County 4-H Extension Office.