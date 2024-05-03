Michael “Mike” F. Doman, 53, Sartell

November 14, 1970 - May 1, 2024

Celebration of Life will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Waters Church in Sartell for Michael “Mike” Doman, age 53, who passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at his home. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mike was born November 14, 1970 in Fort Hood, TX to Earle and Dalene (Waymire) Doman. He grew up in Missouri, moved to St. Cloud in 1994, and to Sartell in 2016. Mike married the love of his life Marie Inselman on March 12, 2022 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. They both went through many twists and turns in life and ended up finding each other in the end. He worked in sales for Ascendium Education Group for 23 years. Mike was proud of his job and was loved by his co-workers. Mike loved watching, playing and coaching basketball. He coached Sauk Rapids Travel Basketball and was involved in the Booster Club. Mike enjoyed cycling, mowing his lawn, shopping, going to breweries, and family Christmas traditions. He was an excellent cook #bigmancookin. Mike would make everything from scratch and was famous for his homemade pastas. He was a big man with a big heart who loved really hard. Mike was an authentic man who was generous, kind, compassionate, and hardworking. He was an active parent who loved his children, being Granddad, and his family unconditionally.

Mike is survived by his wife, Marie of Sartell; children, Brooke Doman (Cody Storch) of Salt Lake City, UT, Jacob Doman of Monticello, Skylar (Cohl) Eichers of Coon Rapids, Lexi Doman (James Willard) of Sioux Falls, SD, Holynne Zeilenga (Carson Meurer) of Rochester, and Cassidy Doman of Sartell; grandson, Judah Eichers; parents, Earle and Dalene Doman of Springfield, MO; brothers, Roger (Terri) Doman Joplin, MO and Doug (Karen) Doman of Miller, MO; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Ken Schulte of Sartell; father-in-law, Rich Inselman of Deer River; in-laws, Ryan Inselman (Christy Zender) of New Brighton, Ross (Bridget) Inselman of Minnetonka, and Elizabeth (Josh) Walek of Sauk Rapids; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, R.J., Kylie, Zayden, Bodie, KC, and Lennon. Mike was preceded in death by his son, Joshua; and dog, Buttons.