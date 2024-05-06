James “Jim” M. Novak, 79, Rice

April 13, 1945 - May 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for James “Jim” Novak, age 79, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Jim was born April 13, 1945 in Minneapolis to Edward and Pauline (Kantor) Novak. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Jim married Mary “Jeanie” Mehrwerth on November 22, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Northwest Diesel, MTW, and Larry’s Trucking for many years until retiring. Jim was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Rice American Legion Post #473, and Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards with his family, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and taking them squirrel hunting, and family trips every year to northern Minnesota. Jim was funny, a good story teller, and was most proud of his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary of Rice; daughters and sons, Jodi (Randy) Jurek of Foley, Keith (Lisa) Novak of Foley, Kelly (Sheila) Novak of Milaca, Kurt (Sherry Lehnen) Novak of Rice, Judy (Kalvin) Olson of Foley, and Jane (Ryan) Beauchamp of Rice; siblings, Doug (Johnelle) Novak of Foley, Shelly (Tom) Kieffer of Foley, and Joel Marie (Scott) Neubert of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren with two bonus great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mickey Popp; and brother, Chuck Novak.

The family sends a special thank you to the staff at St. Cloud VA Hospital Building 49-1 for all the excellent care given to Jim.