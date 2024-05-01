Thomas A. Buley, 92, Sartell

May 5, 1931 - April 28, 2024

attachment-Thomas Buley loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Thomas A. Buley who peacefully departed this world on April 28, 2024, at the remarkable age of 92. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church, Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tom, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and kindness that will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on May 5, 1931, in Brainerd, MN to Allen and Vivian (Miller) Buley. Tom lived a life filled with

integrity, resilience and compassion. His dedication to his family was unwavering, and he instilled in them the values of honesty, hard work, and empathy. Throughout his journey; he grew up in Brainerd and attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Elementary and graduated from Brainerd High School. As a youth he delivered newspapers to the entire north side of Brainerd and during high school, worked at the Northern Pacific Railroad in Brainerd. At the age of 17, Tom enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1948 and served during the Korean War in the Medical Detachment unit of the 194th Tank Battalion 47th Infantry Division. He married his high school sweetheart, Loretta Strowbridge on November 15, 1952 in Oakland, CA. Tom and Loretta returned to Brainerd and Tom returned to working at the Northern Pacific Railroad in Brainerd as an apprentice pattern maker. He then worked as a pattern maker for American Hoist and Derrick in St. Paul. In 1960 Tom took a job as pattern maker for DeZURIK’s in Sartell and worked there for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he was a Eucharist Minister and always willing to help at the parish festival each year. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom loved spending time with the family at the lake. Tom found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was crafting woodwork, golfing and going down hill skiing which he continued to do into his late 80’s. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping with family at state parks, bringing his sons to the Boundary Waters and loved to tell their bear encounter stories. Tom was faithful, generous, kind, patient and loved receiving hugs from his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor. His enthusiasm and determination were contagious, inspiring everyone he met.

Tom is survived by his children, Steven Buley of Sartell, Reed Buley of Rowlett, TX, Lynne (Richard) Janson of Sartell, Christopher (Jaime) Buley of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jana Martin, Justin Janson, Leah Hollis, Grant Buley, Madison Buley, Courtney Buley, Megan Murphy, Matt Murphy and Melanie Hueftle; great grandchildren, Colton Martin, Hudson Martin, Cameron Janson and Jack Janson. Sister-in-law, Helen Strowbridge of Anoka and nieces and nephews. Tom is now reunited with his parents and late wife Loretta, who passed on September 26, 2003; brother and sisters, Mary Shaw-Farris, James Buley and Patricia Kramer; brother-in-law, James Strowbridge.

As we bid farewell to Tom, let us find comfort in the knowledge that his spirit will continue to watch over us. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all.

Forever in our hearts, Tom will be remembered with love and gratitude.

Mass will be Live Streamed. Go to https://www.stfrancissartell.org/ to view Live Stream.

Memorials are preferred to St. Clare’s Monastery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com