John D. Schram, 76, Rice

April 30, 1947 - April 21, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John David Schram, age 76, who passed away Sunday at his home. Fr. J.C. Duncan will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids

John was born April 30, 1947 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Anna (Gerzema) Schram. He lived in Rice most of his life, and was a farmer and also worked at Cold Spring Granite. John enjoyed fishing, traveling, Case Tractors, and going out for breakfast. He was happy and friendly.

Survivors include his son, John of Schofield, WI; brother, David (JoAnne) Schram of Highland Estates, TX; sister, Delores (Gary) Block of Monticello; brother-in-law, Francis Homand of Ledyard, CT; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindi Schram; brother, Fredrick; and sister, Ann Homand.