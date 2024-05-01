Donald “Donnie” L. Willert, 72, Princeton

October 31, 1951 - April 27, 2024

Donald “Donnie” L. Willert, age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 27, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service.

Donnie was born to Lyle and Virginia (Edgerton) Willert on October 13, 1951, in Mayville, ND. He was the fourth of eight children. Donnie graduated in 1960 from Page High School in North Dakota. He attended college at Mayville State College. Donnie later joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served for multiple years. In 1989 Donnie married Rebecca Reimer, and together they created a lovely rural property outside of Santiago.

One of Donnie’s special gifts was his ability to engage with people and that served him well in his career in sales. He worked at HDL in St. Cloud for over 30 years until his retirement in 2018. Donnie was active in the Glendorado Lutheran Church for many years.

Donnie is survived by six siblings and their spouses, Barb (Jerry) Lauer, Nancy (Mike) Schiro, Mike (Wendy) Willert, Jeff (Julie) Willert, Julia (Neal) Weisz, and Lisa (Robyn) Usgaard; many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Libby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Virginia Willert; and brother, Ricky.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sterling Pointe Senior Living for their loving care of Donnie during his final months and a special hug for his nurse, Shelby Rogers. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society or the Disabled American Veterans.