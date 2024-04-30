Raymond “Ray” L. Klindworth, 56, Becker

March 4, 1968 - April 28, 2024

attachment-Raymond Klindworth loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake for Raymond “Ray” Klindworth, age 56, who passed away Sunday at his home. Pastor Kyle Sidlo will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Ray was born March 4, 1968 in Wheaton, MN to Ronald “Ron” and Karen (Fridgen) Klindworth. He was a co-owner of Big Lake Lumber. Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, trail riding on his side by side, camping, spending time with his dog Duncan, spending time with his friends, and anything with a motor. He always helped anyone and everyone, and always picked you up when you were down.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Jacob (Heather) Horstmann of Becker, Amanda Klindworth of Becker, and Josh Horstmann of New Munich; parents, Ron and Karen Klindworth of Monticello; sister, Ang (Tim) Peterson of Big Lake; grandkids, Neveah, Julien, Easton, Harper, and Blaze; and many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Jody Bartlett in 2015.