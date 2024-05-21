Mark L. Peterson, 67, Sartell

April 25, 1957 - May 11, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Mark L. Peterson, 67 who passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Rev. Justin Hesterman will officiate and Rev. Brady Finnern will concelebrate. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran cemetery at a later date.

Mark was born April 25, 1957 in Staples to Richard and Phyllis (Chapin) Peterson. He grew up in Leader and after graduating from high school, he attended Central Lakes Community and Technical College in Wadena to become a Lineman. Mark married Bonnie Dykhuizen on May 22, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together, they lived in the St. Cloud area and in 1990 moved to Sartell and made it his home for the past 34 years. Mark worked for Gold’n Plump as a truck driver for many years before retiring in 2015. He was an active member of Messiah Lutheran, he even helped build the church and was very involved. Mark enjoyed many outdoor activities such as trapshooting leagues, fishing, snowmobiling and downhill skiing. He was a volunteer who found excitement in acts of service, especially doing carpentry work at Lutheran Island Camp. He truly was a jack of all trades. Mark had a strong faith and was calm, fair, protective of his family and friends, and he always gave the best hugs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Peterson of Sartell; grandson, Roman Peterson; significant other, Karla Cool of Sartell; siblings, Craig (Sharon) Peterson of Staples, Sandy Lorber of Motley, Vickie (James) Hanley of Staples, and Ronald (Sue) Peterson of Gillette, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Kyle Peterson and infant daughter, Allison.

The family would like to thank everyone who put the time and effort into caring for Mark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lutheran Island Camp, 45011 230th St. Henning, Minnesota 56551.