Julie A. Kosloske, 56, Sauk Rapids

December 12, 1967 - May 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Julie Kosloske, age 56, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024 at the church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Julie was born December 12, 1967 in St. Cloud to Roman and Geraldine (Alvord) Stang. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area most her life and was the Office Manager at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Julie was also a Daycare Provider. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former member of the Sauk Rapids Lion’s Club. Julie enjoyed trips to the casino, family time, and game nights. She was optimistic, feisty, spicy, loving, caring, smart, a leader, and a caregiver. Julie loved to have fun and loved her boys.

Julie is survived by her sons, Nicholas and Zachary both of Sauk Rapids; mother, Geraldine of Sartell; the boy’s grandmother, Joyce of Sauk Rapids; and siblings, Dan (Denise) Stang of Sartell, David (Millie) Stang of Richville, Barb (Jason) Dziuk of Milaca, Russ (Annette) Stang of St. Cloud, Rick (Margaret) Stang of Sartell, Tom (Dawn) Stang of Sartell, Mary (Keith) Traut of St. Stephen, Janet (Dale) Skroch of Holdingford, Liz (Ryan) Notsch of St. Joseph, and Joe (Katie) Stang of Sartell. Julie was preceded in death by her father, Roman; and the boy’s grandfather, William Kosloske.