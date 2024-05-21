Clifford “Cliff” L. Forner, 97, Clear Lake

August 17, 1926 - May 20, 2024

attachment-Clifford Forner loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake for Clifford “Cliff” Forner, age 97, who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Joshua Reber will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Cliff was born August 17, 1926 in St. Cloud to Anton and Minnie (Herseim) Forner. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Cliff married Ione Gelle on February 14, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He worked as a Foreman for Burlington Northern Railroad for 33½ years, retiring in 1981. He then worked for Laborers for Christ for 17 years, helping build 37 churches. Cliff was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake where he was an usher and former President of the church council. He was also a member of Clear Lake Legion Post #354, St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847, and Clear Lake Lions. He also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Cliff’s legacy of faith, love and service will continue to inspire all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughters and sons, Diane (Gary) Doering of Clear Lake, Lee (Julie) Forner of Monticello, Tom (Cheryl) Forner of Browns Valley, Jim (Cindy) Forner of McGregor, and Vicki Forner of Clear Lake; 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione on Jan. 24, 2014; brothers, Elmer, Elwood, Dennis, and Jedson Forner, and Leon Hays; sisters, Dorothy Shiml, Birdie Swanson, and Ines LaFrance; step brother, Bud Hays; and great grandsons, Brendan Marklowitz and James Forner.

Special thanks to Good Shepherd and CentraCare Hospice for their kindness and love for Cliff.