Brian C. Kelm, 59, Sauk Rapids

July 28, 1964 - May 18, 2024

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Brian Kelm, age 59, of Sauk Rapids who died unexpectedly Saturday at his lake home in Longville. Rev. Mark Tewes will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Brian was born July 28, 1964 in Sauk Rapids to Chet and Sherry (Helgeson) Kelm. He married Patty Blackstad on August 28, 1987 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Brian lived in Sauk Rapids all his life and was CEO of Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Community for 35 years. He was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church where he served on the leadership board for many years as well as Prince of Peace Lutheran School board. Brian had a passion for serving others, especially the Lord. He never gave up on people and was a mentor, leader and a man of great integrity. His happy place was at the cabin, fishing, hunting and golfing. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patty of Sauk Rapids; sons, David (Whitney) of Sauk Rapids, Chet (Emily) of Sartell, Christopher of Sauk Rapids; parents, Chet and Sherry of Longville; brother, Todd (Rachelle) of Sartell; sisters, Jennifer (Brett) Peterson of Sauk Rapids, Jessica (Michael) Grabinski of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Adeline, Beckett, Liam, Harper, Griffin, Eric, Cade and Barrett. He was preceded in death by his little brother, Eric; paternal grandparents, Emil and Vivian Kelm, maternal grandparents, Archie and Florence Helgeson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran school.