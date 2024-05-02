Susan “Susie” M. Riehm, 75, Sauk Rapids

June 15, 1948 - April 30, 2024

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Susan “Susie” Riehm, age 75, who passed away Tuesday at the Gardens at Foley. Rev. Levi Wilms will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Susie was born June 15, 1948 in St. Cloud to Walter and Mary (Poganski) Walberg. She married Frank Riehm on May 31, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Susie lived in Sauk Rapids all of her life and worked as a Data Processor for Nash Finch for 23 years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Hospitality Guild. Susie enjoyed trips to the casino, scratch off games, garage sales, shopping, cooking, fishing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was loving, caring, hardworking and generous.

Survivors include her husband, Frank of Sauk Rapids; son, Russell of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kyle and Melanie; great granddaughter, Bridget; brothers, Dave (Sharlene) Walberg of Avon, Steve (Linda) Walberg of Micthell, SD, and Tom (Peg) Walberg of Little Falls; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Walberg of Mayhew Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Kevin and Mark Walberg.

Thank you to the Gardens at Foley and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care given to Susie.