Utility Repair to Close Busy St. Cloud Corridor

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A short stretch of a busy St. Cloud corridor is closing Thursday for a utility repair.

City crews are closing a one-block stretch of 10th Avenue North between 1st Street North and 2nd Street North.

The closure affects both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic and will require a detour around the work zone. The work is being completed in front of Fire Station One.

Starting Friday, southbound lanes will reopen and northbound lanes will reopen under an alternate single-lane closure to allow for the road to be repaired.

All northbound lanes are expected to fully reopen on Friday, February 28th.

