Stearns County Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Roofing Accident

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man suffered serious injuries after falling from a roof in Morrison County.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office received a report of a man who had fallen at a home off of 52nd Avenue about a mile south of Upsala. Authorities say 36-year-old Aaron Backes was working on the roof of a barn that is under construction when a roof support gave way.

Backes fell approximately 15 feet onto a concrete surface.

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

