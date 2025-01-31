Updated Flu Numbers from Minnesota Department of Health
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has updated the state's influenza numbers.
For the week ending on January 25th, we've now had 4,264 hospitalizations. Last year we had 4,375 hospitalizations for the entire season.
Deaths related to influenza are at 120. That compares to 270 last year.
There were 21 new school outbreaks this past week, bringing the total for the season up to 157.
There were nine new outbreaks in long-term care facilities, bringing that total up to 61.
