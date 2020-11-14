UPDATE: Two Men Sought in Halloween Shooting Arrested in Duluth

ST. CLOUD -- Police in Duluth have arrested two St. Cloud men wanted in connection to a beating and shooting that left another man wounded last month.

Following arrest warrants being issued in Stearns County Friday, the Duluth Police Department located the suspects, 19-year-old Gabriel Harding, also known as "Jo-Jo", and 19-year-old Malik McCurtis-Lloyd, also known as "Leak," at a home in their city and took them into custody.

Back on Halloween, St. Cloud Police were called to the 400 block of 17th Avenue North. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man lying in the doorway with a bullet wound to his thigh and several .40-caliber shell casings on the ground.

Police learned the victim and the two men had a heated argument on Facebook. The argument stemmed from the victim breaking out the back window of Harding's car.

Court records allege Harding and McCurtis-Lloyd went to the victim's home, kicked in the door, and began kicking and hitting the victim. When the victim tried to run to escape the beating, one of the suspects shot him.

Witnesses saw two men kick in the front door and heard gunshots before seeing them run out the door and leave in a car with a broken back window.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Harding and McCurtis-Loyd were taken to the St. Louis County Jail. Both men face 1st-degree burglary and 2nd-degree assault charges.