ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the 911 system is working again. Centrylink indicated that the 911 system was restored to the affected areas late Tuesday night.

The outage was due to a bad port on a piece of equipment.

During the outage, some lines were re-routed so callers may, or may not, have noticed or experienced an interruption in 911 service. The outage affected landlines only and not cell phones.