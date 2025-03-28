UPDATE: State Patrol Names Cyclist in Fatal Crash with School Bus
SAINT FRANCIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in St. Francis Friday morning.
The patrol says a Saint Francis school bus was eastbound on Ambassador Boulevard Northwest and had completed a stop to make a right turn on southbound Highway 47.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Brady Ausland from Oak Grove was riding an e-bike in the crosswalk parallel to Highway 47. The e-bike collided with the bus, killing Ausland.
The patrol says Ausland did not stop at the crosswalk stop sign before the collision.
The bus driver, 42-year-old Shelina Hansen of Cedar, was not hurt.
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m.
The State Patrol says there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.
