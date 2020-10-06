Update: State Patrol Gives Vehicle Description in Hit and Run

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota State Patrol says they believe they have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run east of St. Cloud.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says they are looking for a dark colored 1999 to 2005 Volkswagen Jetta that likely has front end damage including a possible broken headlight.

At about 5:30 a.m. on September 23rd 50-year-old Dhanjal Singh of St. Cloud was struck and killed while riding his bike along Highway 23 east of St. Cloud.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the driver you're asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at (651) 582-1700.