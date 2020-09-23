UPDATE: Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle on Highway 23

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 23 Wednesday morning.

Authorities say at around 5:30 a.m. the 50-year-old St. Cloud man was riding east on Highway 23, near Arnold's, when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

The man who was killed was 50-year-old Dhanjal Singh of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had to closed Highway 23 and reroute traffic for several hours due to the crash.

Troopers say vehicles can be seen on video from a nearby business passing by after the crash and may have information.

The crash remains under investigation.