UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Release Name of Man Found With Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a shooting in west St. Cloud earlier this month.

Authorities say the man who died at a home on Casselberry Road on October 2nd was 53-year-old Scott Carlstrom.

Police say their investigation determined Carlstrom met a runaway girl from Morrison County through an online forum. After months of communicating with her online, Carlstrom convinced her to come and stay with him.

Police say Carlstrom drove to her Morrison County home and picked her up. She had been staying with Carlstrom during the time she was listed as a runaway.

Investigators went to Carlstrom's home that day and found the girl there. Police say as officers were talking with him, Carlstrom went into a back bedroom and committed suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The girl was not physically hurt and was taken into protective custody.

No other information is currently available.

