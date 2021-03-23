Update: St. Cloud Makerspace Announces Dates for Open House

ST. CLOUD -- A makerspace in south St. Cloud is ready to open its doors. We last updated you on the Make-It Mac's Makerspace in February.

Owner Macanon "Mac" Dhein says he's planning to hold an open house this weekend running from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. They'll officially be opening next Thursday, April 1st with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 10th.

Make-It Mac's is at 2803 Clearwater Road.

Memberships to use the tools in the facility are set at $75 a month if you go month-to-month, or $50 a month if you sign-up for a year. A makerspace works much like a gym membership where you pay a regular fee to use their tools and equipment.

Tools for members to use include metalworking, woodworking, and leatherworking.

