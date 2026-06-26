ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has been named the 2026 Midwest Region Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

This prestigious honor recognizes Brook’Lynn H. as one of the nation’s most inspiring young leaders, celebrating her outstanding leadership, academic excellence, service to others and commitment to living a healthy lifestyle.

Get our free mobile app

As the Midwest Region Youth of the Year, Brook’Lynn has earned a $20,000 college scholarship, in addition to the $20,000 Home Team Scholarship and $2,500 Minnesota Youth of the Year scholarship.

Read More: St. Cloud Teen Named Minnesota State Youth Of The Year |

Brook’Lynn will now represent the Midwest as one of just five regional finalists from across the country at the National Youth of the Year celebration on October 1 in New York City, where she will compete for the title of National Youth of the Year and an additional $50,000 college scholarship.