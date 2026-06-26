The St. Cloud Police Department are monitoring e-bike, e-scooter and bike riders in the city by employing officers on either bikes or e-bikes. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson says St. Cloud continues to follow state laws and regulations in regards to e-bikes and e-scooters. If they were to adjust these rules locally, he'd like to work with area cities to come up with guidelines observed throughout the area.

Bike Patrols

Anderson says St. Cloud PD has started bike patrols and that includes 2 e-bikes. He says if police see someone on an e-bike, e-scooter or traditional bicycle violate a law, they will stop that person and issue them a ticket. Anderson says e-bike, e-scooter and bicycle safety is something they will continue to monitor.

E-Bike Rules

E-bike riders must be at least 15 years old, and helmets are mandatory for riders under 18 years of age. No driver's license, vehicle registration, or insurance is required. E-bikes are allowed in bike lanes and on streets. They can generally be used on shared-use paths, but local municipalities or specific nature trails may restrict Class 2 and Class 3 models. E-bikes are generally prohibited from being ridden on sidewalks.



Types of E-Bikes

Minnesota uses a three-class system for electric-assist bicycles. E-bikes under 750 watts are treated as traditional bicycles; however, high-powered devices are treated as motorcycles.

Class 1: Pedal-assist up to 20 mph.

Class 2: Throttle-assisted up to 20 mph.

Class 3: Pedal-assist up to 28 mph. E-Scooters E-Scooter laws in Minnesota are similar to e-bikes. Riders must be at least 12 years old, helmets are required for riders under 18 years old. The scooter's motor cannot be capable of going faster than 15 mph on a flat surface, and the wheels cannot exceed 10 inches in diameter. No driver’s license, insurance, or vehicle registration is needed. E-Scooters can ride in bike lanes, on paved trails, and on roadways. When riding on roads, you must stay as close as possible to the right-hand curb. Riding on sidewalks is prohibited statewide (except when entering/leaving adjacent property.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Anderson, click below.