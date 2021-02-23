Plan for St. Cloud Makerspace Has New Life, Spring Opening

ST. CLOUD -- A local man's dream of bringing a makerspace to St. Cloud is close to becoming a reality.

We first told you about Macanon "Mac" Dhein and his vision for Make It Macs Makerspace back in December of 2018.

Now, after a few years and a new location, he says he's ready to open his doors. He recently signed a lease in the former Finish Master location at 2803 Clearwater Road and plans to be open by April 1st.

He says a makerspace functions much like a gym where members have access to tools and equipment. Their three specialties will be metalworking, woodworking, and leatherworking. But, he says they'll also have 3D printers and laser engineering.

A laser engraver, one 3D filament printer, and one 3D resin printer right away. So, for the more creative people, we have that as well.

Dhein says memberships will be $75 if you go month-to-month, or $50 a month if you sign-up for a year.

He says he wants the makerspace to be accessible to people of all ages and all skill levels.

Hopefully anywhere from high school kids to retirees can come and learn new things and develop their skills and hobbies.

He plans to eventually set-up a consignment shop for members to sell their creations, and he's hoping to participate in the downtown art crawls this summer too.

Another feature down the road would be to add some classes for people to learn new skills.

Initially, their hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. seven days a week and then the hours will be adjusted as needed.

Dhein says he's aware of other makerspaces in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Brainerd, and Hibbing.

