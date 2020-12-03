Update: Several Bars Now ‘Donation Hubs’ for December

UNDATED -- Earlier this week we told you the owners of MC's Dugout in downtown St. Cloud announced a plan to turn their bar and restaurant into a donation hub for the next three Tuesdays.

Co-owner David Fritz challenged other bar and restaurant owners across the state to join them in the movement.

Here is a list of bars and restaurants that have contacted him so far that are also opening up their locations for donations:

MC's Dugout

7 West TapHouse

Pickled Loon

White Horse

H. R. Pesty's

Partners Pub

Boulder Tap House

Waterfront Lakeside Grille

Ambi Wine Bar

Neighbors - all 3 locations

On Tuesday, December 8th they'll be accepting new or gently used clothes.

On Tuesday, December 15th they'll be collecting toys.

On Tuesday, December 22nd They'll be taking food donations.

At MC's Dugout, their drop off hours will be from noon until 7:00 p.m. each Tuesday. You may want to check with each individual location for specific details on their hours.